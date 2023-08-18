USS Theodore Roosevelt, other Navy ships leaving San Diego bases to dodge Hurricane Hilary

If you see a fleet of U.S. Navy ships headed out to sea away from the coast of San Diego this weekend, don't be alarmed. The ships are just trying to get out of the way of Hurricane Hilary.

The Navy set plans to move about a dozen carriers and ships ported at Naval Base Coronado out to sea, and park all of its aircraft in hangars.

USS Theodore Roosevelt will be on the move at some point on Saturday, as will USS Nimitz, which is actually on the move not because of the hurricane but because of a scheduled trip to its home port in Bremerton, Washington. USS Abraham Lincoln will stay home.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Around 10 other ships will also be moved offshore and all personnel will deploy with their ships, according to the Navy. Most flight operations at the base will be suspended, the Navy said.

The Navy will hold a 12 p.m. news conference Saturday at Naval Base San Diego to discuss plans ahead of the storm but has not confirmed a start time.