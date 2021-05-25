USS Roosevelt Returns From 2nd Deployment in Less Than 2 Years

USS Theodore Roosevelt is returning to its homeport of San Diego Tuesday from its second deployment in two years and following a stint in the spotlight due to a COVID-19 outbreak that grounded the ship for months.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier deployed in December 2020 for the South China Sea with about 4,800 sailors. Earlier that year, the Roosevelt was deployed in January 2020 to the Indo-Pacific -- just before a pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization.

Months after the ship's first deployment, an outbreak of COVID-19 infected about 1,271 sailors, forcing the ship to pull into Guam early and sending half of the ship's crew to quarantine on land. One crew member died.

It was two months before the Roosevelt could return to sea.

The Department of Defense's inspector general blamed the ship's management team for the outbreak, saying in a watchdog report that commanders failed to enforce social distancing and proper quarantining that aggravated the outbreak.

The incident led to the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier after a letter he sent to navy leadership criticizing their response to the outbreak was leaked to the press. He was replaced by Capt. Carlos Sardiello, who took over as the ship returned to sea in May 2020.

During its second deployment, three sailors tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the isolation of several sailors. The Navy said, unlike the first time, the Roosevelt was following an aggressive mitigation strategy and no other outbreaks were reported.

The Roosevelt's sailors have been at sea for about seven months before its return to San Diego on Tuesday.