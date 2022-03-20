USS Midway Museum Celebrates 100 years of US Aircraft Carriers

The U.S.S. Midway welcomed guests Sunday aboard the aircraft carrier to celebrate the 100th anniversary of U.S. aircraft carriers.

“Today is an incredible day on the Midway and in San Diego which is the birthplace of Naval Aviation,” said U.S.S. Midway Museum Marketing Director David Koontz.

On March 20, 1922, the U.S. Navy commissioned the U.S.S. Langley, making it America’s first aircraft carrier.

“What’s important with how it relates to San Diego. The first carrier the U.S.S. Langley was actually homeported here in San Diego back in 1924, it was the first permanent homeport and we have had aircraft carriers here in San Diego since 1924, so aircraft carriers have played an intracule role in the development of San Diego over the last 100 years,” Koontz said.

Visitors toured the museum and the first 100 families aboard the aircraft carrier museum on the anniversary received an aircraft carrier centennial coin.

“This is really awesome to be up here on such a special day,” Steve Schmal said.



The U.S.S. Midway was commissioned in 1945. Since being docked in San Diego in 2004, over 16 million people have visited the Midway museum.

“Well, the museum, we are going to continue, we are going to keep going, there is nothing stopping us,” said U.S.S. Midway Museum Volunteer and former Servicemember Rob Boyd.