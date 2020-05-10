USS Abraham Lincoln

USS Lincoln, San Diego-based Carrier, Joins 5 Others at Sea

USS Abraham Lincoln joins five other U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at sea

By Bridget Naso

U.S. Navy Handout

190412-N-DS741-0379 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2019) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) steams through the Atlantic Ocean. Abraham Lincoln is underway as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) deployment in support of maritime security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th, 6th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12), Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and Carrier Air Wing 7 (CVW 7); as well as Alvaro de Bazan-class frigate ESPS Méndez Núñez (F 104). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Pearson/Released)

San Diego-based USS Abraham Lincoln is one of six U.S. aircraft carriers now at sea, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday announced Sunday on social media.

The other five carriers are USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Ronald Reagan (76), USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

USS Lincoln departed Naval Air Station North Island on Thursday, May 7, and is now underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations according to the carrier's Facebook Page.

Under Trump administration policy, ship deployments are no longer always disclosed publicly in advance.

Pictures on the social media page also show sailors practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is more than 1,000 feet long and can carry more than 5,000 sailors and marines.

Since the outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt, in which more than 1,100 hundred sailors tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy says it has required all sailors deploying overseas to do some form of 14-day sequestration before they depart.

