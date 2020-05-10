USS Lincoln, San Diego-based Carrier, Joins 5 Others at Sea

San Diego-based USS Abraham Lincoln is one of six U.S. aircraft carriers now at sea, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday announced Sunday on social media.

The other five carriers are USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Ronald Reagan (76), USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

USS Lincoln departed Naval Air Station North Island on Thursday, May 7, and is now underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations according to the carrier's Facebook Page.

Under Trump administration policy, ship deployments are no longer always disclosed publicly in advance.

Pictures on the social media page also show sailors practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is more than 1,000 feet long and can carry more than 5,000 sailors and marines.

Since the outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt, in which more than 1,100 hundred sailors tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy says it has required all sailors deploying overseas to do some form of 14-day sequestration before they depart.