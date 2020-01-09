USS Carl Vinson To Make San Diego Home, Again

Aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, is anticipated to be coming back to San Diego, according to U.S. Navy sources. However, official word and details from the U.S. Navy is expected within the next few days.

News first broke about USS Carl Vinson from Congressman Scott Peters who shared the following tweet on Wednesday.

Exciting news - beginning Aug. 1, the USS CARL VINSON will be changing its home port to San Diego! Thrilled to welcome CVN 70 and all her sailors and their families back to our city! — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) January 9, 2020

Locals were excited for the potential homecoming of USS Carl Vinson -- a strong addition to San Diego’s rich military history.

“San Diego, of course, was the birthplace of Naval Aviation back in 1911 at North Island, and by default, San Diego became the centerpiece for Naval Aviation before World War II, including the development of aircraft carrier technology and tactics –--- this really is a homecoming of sorts for the true birthplace and cradle of carrier aviation,” said Karl Zingheim, staff historian at USS Midway Museum.