USS Carl Vinson Returns to San Diego Homeport After Repairs

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier can carry more than 5,000 crew members and 65 fixed and rotary-wing aircraft; and has the speed, agility, and maneuverability to travel more than 5,000 nautical miles in less than seven days

By City News Service

USS Carl Vinson arrives in San Diego
U.S. Navy/Haydn N. Smith

The nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Carl Vinson returned to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island Wednesday after 17 months of retrofitting at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was docked in Bremerton, Washington, while undergoing a complete system retrofit to accommodate F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters. Additional efforts while in Washington state included upgrades to crew living spaces and maintenance on the ship's hull, rudders and shafts.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, access to NAS North Island to observe the Vinson's arrival this afternoon was being limited.

The USS Carl Vinson can carry more than 5,000 crew members and 65 fixed and rotary-wing aircraft; and has the speed, agility, and maneuverability to travel more than 5,000 nautical miles in less than seven days.

It was launched in 1980 and in 2009 became the flagship of Carrier Strike Group One, based out of San Diego. The supercarrier gained notoriety for transporting Osama bin Laden's body to be buried at sea in 2011.

