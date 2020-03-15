USS Boxer Sailor Tests Presumptive Positive for COVID-19: Navy

A sailor assigned to USS Boxer, based in San Diego, tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Navy announced Sunday.

It's the first presumptive positive case involving a sailor aboard a Navy ship, according to the Navy.

The sailor tested presumptive positive on Friday, March 13, and was quarantined at home as of Sunday, according to the Navy.

Tests are considered presumptive positive until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Personnel who the sailor came in contact with were notified are are now self isolated at home, the Navy said.

"USS Boxer is taking appropriate preventative measures and conducting a thorough cleaning in accordance with specific guidance from the CDC and Navy-Marine Corps Public Health Center," a statement from the Navy said.

A contact investigation is underway so the Navy can contact anyone else who may have come in contact with the infected sailor.

On Saturday, the Navy reported a sailor stationed at Naval Base San Diego tested presumptive positive for the disease on Friday

That sailor has also been quarantined at home, and people the sailor may have come in contacted with are in self-isolation at their homes, the base said.

A complete detail of coronavirus cases in San Diego County and its local impact can be found here.