San Diego

USS Abraham Lincoln hosts a family and friends day cruise in San Diego

Guests got a rare behind-the-scenes look at life at sea aboard one of the Navy’s most powerful aircraft carriers.

By Azucena Barreto

250412-N-WS017-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2025) Sailors and embarked guests eat breakfast in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during the friends and family day cruise. The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aljay Monzales)

The USS Abraham Lincoln set sail from San Diego Saturday for a special friends and family cruise, offering a unique glimpse into life at sea.

Guests had the opportunity to explore the ship's workspaces and see firsthand what daily operations on the aircraft carrier are like.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The event even had an exciting airpower demonstration, featuring an F/A-18E Super Hornet soaring above the flight deck.


These cruises happen once per deployment, allowing family and friends to experience the ship’s capabilities.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.


The Lincoln recently returned home on December 20, 2024, after a five-month deployment supporting combat operations in the Middle East.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoNavy
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us