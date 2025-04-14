USS Abraham Lincoln hosts a family and friends day cruise in San Diego

The USS Abraham Lincoln set sail from San Diego Saturday for a special friends and family cruise, offering a unique glimpse into life at sea.

Guests had the opportunity to explore the ship's workspaces and see firsthand what daily operations on the aircraft carrier are like.

The event even had an exciting airpower demonstration, featuring an F/A-18E Super Hornet soaring above the flight deck.



These cruises happen once per deployment, allowing family and friends to experience the ship’s capabilities.

The Lincoln recently returned home on December 20, 2024, after a five-month deployment supporting combat operations in the Middle East.