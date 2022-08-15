USPS Holding One-Day Hiring Event Across San Diego County

Looking for a job in San Diego County? The U.S. Postal Service is looking for you.

The USPS will be holding a one-day hiring "blitz" for mail carriers and clerks at 19 of their post offices across San Diego County on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting pay these positions range from $18.92 to $19.12 an hour, the agency wrote in a press release. The USPS is searching for people who enjoy fast-paced work environments in a job that can lead to long-term careers for the Postal Service.

“There’s never been a better time to join the Postal Service," said USPS San Diego Human Resources Manager Carol Capone.

"Throughout the COVID pandemic, our employees have played essential roles in their communities. When people have been confined to their homes, when stores and supermarkets have experienced shortages or been shut down, we delivered medicines to house-bound seniors, household supplies to those unable to shop at stores, and COVID tests to anyone who needed them," Capone added.

Find USPS job fairs at these 19 postal facilities on Tuesday:

Carlsbad

Chula Vista

Downtown San Diego

El Cajon

Encanto

Encinitas

Escondido

Grantville

La Jolla

La Mesa

Linda Vista

Midway

Oceanside

Pacific Beach

Rancho Bernardo

Riverfront

San Marcos

Santee

USPS personnel will be at these locations to answer questions about the positions and help applicants.

Requirements to work for the USPS:

Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma

Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment

Must be a United States citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory

Must provide recent employment history

Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position)

If you can't attend the job fair, you can still apply online at www.usps.com/careers.