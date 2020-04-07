USPS Carrier Suffers Medical Issue While Driving, Dies in Crash

A U.S. postal employee suffered a medical issue while driving in La Presa and died in a crash Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 50-year-old delivery man was driving a USPS mail van eastbound on Jamacha Boulevard, west of La Presa Avenue, when he experienced an unknown medical issue at around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, CHP said.

With the driver incapacitated, the vehicle then veered off the road, struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and collided into a liquor store causing significant structural damage, according to CHP.

The USPS employee was taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa for treatment and was later pronounced dead, CHP said.

One person inside the store was moderately injured on his lower leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the CHP.

Other USPS employees responded to the scene and picked up the mail and the vehicle. A building inspector also arrived on the scene to coordinate the removal of the mail van from within the damaged building, CHP said.

As of Tuesday, CHP did not believe other vehicles, drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, the CHP said.

CHP was investigating the medical issue suffered at the wheel by the postal employee.

If you have any additional information regarding this event, please contact the El Cajon Area CHP at (619) 401-2000.