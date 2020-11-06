USPS Announces Several Job Openings in San Diego County

The United States Postal Service announced Friday that it is looking to fill several positions in San Diego County.

USPS said it has “immediate” job openings for several positions that vary from being a mail carrier to working in processing. The hourly pay for the available job titles vary, with it beginning at $16.55.

As of Friday, the following positions are available:

Assistant Rural Carrier — $18.56

City Carrier Assistant — $17.29

Holiday Clerk Assistant — $18.15

Mail Handler Assistant — $16.55

Mail Processing Assistant —$17.95

PSE Mail Processing Clerk — $18.15

Rural Carrier Associate —$18.56

Holiday Tractor Trailer Operator — $19.64

Temporary Carrier Assistant — $17.29

San Diego’s post offices serve all cities with a 921 zip code, from all the way north in Oceanside, south until the border to east in Ramona and everything in between.

Anyone interested in applying for a USPS job must be at least 18 years old, be either a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident and successfully pass a drug test. Some positions may require an exam and all jobs that involve driving require that applicants have a valid driver’s license and a clean DMV record for the last two years.

For more information on the openings, or to apply for a position, click here.