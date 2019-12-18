camp pendleton

USMC Wife Accused of ‘Nonconsensual Sex’ With Teen Exchange Student

The defendant and her husband live together on Camp Pendleton

By Rafael Avitabile

Camp-Pendleton-generic-July-2019
NBC 7

A complaint filed last week alleges the wife of a Camp Pendleton Marine had sex with a teenage foreign exchange student who was living at her home.

Nicole Marie Wilson, 22, and her husband, who live on base, hosted a 15-year-old foreign exchange student at their home, according to court documents. Wilson had "nonconsensual sex" with the student while her infant son was in the other room, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges Wilson offered to sell the teen LSD.

Wilson is due in court on Thursday. Her attorney offered no comment in response to the complaint.

