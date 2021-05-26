U.S./Mexico Border

US Navy Servicemember Killed in Rollover Crash Near US-Mexico Border

By Christina Bravo

An active-duty U.S. Navy service member was killed in a rollover crash near the U.S.-Mexico border, the Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

Michael Kahlil Pleasants, 27, was driving a Mustang southbound on Interstate 5 towards the border when his sedan swerved out of control and crashed into a concrete divider at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The car, which was speeding, rolled off the road and came to a rest on its roof, CHP said.

Pleasants suffered blunt force injuries to his head, neck and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said no other cars were involved and Pleasants was alone in his car at the time of the crash.

