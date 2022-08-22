US, Mexico Leaders Break Ground on New Toll Border Crossing at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

The first toll border crossing in California broke ground Monday at the U.S.-Mexico border. In a couple years, officials said, you’ll be able to pay a fee to cross the border in 20 minutes. The crossing is also poised to impact the climate and economy.

Eleven shovels — in the hands of U.S. and Mexico government leaders – ceremoniously broke ground on the $1.1 billion Otay Mesa East Port of Entry. The moment was nearly two decades in the making.

“Too often our border is discussed in terms of conflict, today we're here to show that our border communities are a place of collaboration and cooperation," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

This would be the fifth port of entry connecting Mexico to San Diego – and a future relief for drivers who wait for hours in long lines to make it across for work, school or to visit family.

“I was that little girl that crossed the border every day to go to high school," County Supervisor Nora Vargas shared her exhausting experience at the border.

“To have to sit there for hours and hours waiting to try to get an education and my mom trying to get to work on time at 8 o’clock in the morning. It was tough. It’s tougher now,” Vargas said.

Over 100 million people crossed north into the U.S. between 2009 and 2019 which accounts for a 30% increase in border crossings during that decade, according to California transportation officials.

The new 4-lane tolled road will decrease wait times at the border by 50%, officials said. The fee will vary from $5 to $25 for passenger vehicles and $15 - $45 for commercial.

Many hope this new crossing will be a vital link in strengthening the nations’ supply chain and creating jobs.

“It is estimated that the increasing wait times cost the United States and Mexico a combined $3.4 billion in annual economic output and more than 88,000 jobs each year. In addition to that, trucks, idling at the border also contribute significant greenhouse emissions which damage the environment and the health of those who live in the region," said Eleni Kounalakis, California Lieutenant Governor.

This day began the final phase on a faster road between two nations.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2024.