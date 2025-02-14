IBWC says there's great progress in pollution crisis along US-Mexico border

Progress. You don’t hear that word often when discussing the pollution crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, that’s what Dr. Maria-Elena Giner talked about Thursday ahead of a citizens forum to discuss repairs at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“We did get our money,” the commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) said.

Giner said Congress was able to secure all the money needed to repair the treatment plant in San Ysidro, which is responsible for cleaning 25 million gallons of raw sewage from Mexico every day. It hasn’t worked in years. The federal funding will allow the IBWC to repair and expand the plant to be able to clean 50 million gallons of raw sewage a day and peak at 75 million gallons a day.

She added having the funding secured means the IBWC may even be able to accelerate construction. Giner said she expected to have a better idea of the timeline by June.

“The other good news ... San Antonio los Buenos has been finished,” the IBWC commissioner’s said.

That’s the treatment plant south of Tijuana that’s been dumping millions of gallons of raw sewage directly into the ocean every day for years. Giner said it should be activated in March.

“That means that this summer, we will no longer have 17 million gallons per day of raw sewage flowing into the coast,” she explained.

It could go a long way in reopening the water off of Imperial Beach and Coronado. However, the plant will take several years to completely repair and expand.

It will also need to create a revenue stream for regular maintenance. Congress only gave $4 million for maintenance to the wastewater treatment plant between 2010 and 2021. The negligence led to the plant failure. Giner said she hoped to have a plan in place for maintenance by the end of 2025.

Many of the problems contributing to the pollution were highlighted in the NBC 7 News Special "Toxic Tide: The Sewage Crisis at the Border."

Giner and other leaders are meeting with members of the public at a citizens forum at the San Ysidro Civic Center Thursday at 6 p.m. People can also attend the meeting virtually.