US Man Suspected of Murdering Sex Workers in Tijuana

Veteran reporter for Seminario ZETA, Rosario Mosso Castro has been making headlines with her detailed reports of the brutal murders of three sex workers in the Zona Norte District of Tijuana. Two were found in motel rooms, the third in a dumpster.

"He comes to Tijuana periodically. He becomes a regular client of one or another of the girls. Once he gains their trust, he asks them to go out to some hotel or takes them for a walk," Castro said.

Rosario Mosso Castro said the three victims are known as Karen, Angie and Elizabeth. She said Elizabeth’s family campaigned on social media to pressure investigators.

After three months, Baja authorities linked the three murders to one suspect.

"They are linking him with photo images. He was already identified by companions of the victims because they saw who they were leaving with. They also located him by the car and his plates. He is recorded on different cameras," according to Castro.

"All the bodies were found beaten from the chest upwards. He also choked them. He killed all three of them in the same way," Castro said.

"The girls: They were all thin and petite, light skinned, brunette, with striking facial features," Castro said.

Mosso has published the suspect’s name and surveillance photographs of him but so far Baja Attorney General Ricardo Carpio hasn’t confirmed his identity to NBC 7. Carpio said the suspect is not a Mexican citizen. The AG said he is working with the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to find him.

"The last crossing for the U.S. was after the last homicide, but the government of Mexico cannot guarantee that he has not crossed over to the Mexican side. They are also thinking about the possibility that he could have false documents to come and go," Castro said.

Mosso also said Customs and Border Protection helped Mexican authorities track the suspect’s movements, which coincide with the time and dates of the murders.

Wherever the killer may be, Mosso said there will be women around him that are in danger.

"He is clearly a predator. Maybe not all women are at risk, but the kind of women he usually chases are. Obviously he believes that it was easier to come to do it here in Tijuana," Castro said.

Also, there is the possibility he is responsible for other murders, according to Carpio. Baja authorities are investigating similar cases of sex workers strangled in motel rooms, Carpio said.