US Coast Guard, Mexican Navy Searching for Missing Sailors Traveling from Mexico to San Diego

By Renee Schmiedeberg

The Mexican Navy, with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, are searching for three American sailors who were last heard from on April 4 traveling near Mazatlán, Mexico, to San Diego.

Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien and William Gross left Mazatlán, Mexico, on the sailing vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte, and had planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April en route to San Diego, according to the U.S. Coast Guard District 11.

No record exists of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas.

William Gross has not been heard from since April 4 en route San Diego on the vessel, Ocean Bound.

Search and rescue teams have made contact with marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, and issued urgent marine information broadcasts over VHF radio asking everyone at sea to keep an eye out for the three missing sailors and Ocean Bound.

Anyone with information on the location of the sailors and the vessel are urged to contact the U.S. Coast guard search and rescue coordination center at 510-437-3701.

