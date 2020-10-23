San Ysidro

Border Patrol Involved in Shooting in San Ysidro

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

U.S. Border Patrol personnel were involved in a shooting Friday near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, San Diego Police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was wounded by the gunfire, which erupted shortly before 6 p.m. near the Las Americas Premium Outlets mall on Camino De La Plaza, according to SDPD.

SDPD officer Robert Heims told NBC 7 SDPD Homicide detail is responding to investigate the shooting. SDPD is not involved in the shooting other than to investigate.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

