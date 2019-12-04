US Border Agents Arrest Smuggler Near Oceanside Accompanied by Her Child

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a woman near Oceanside who, along with her 7-year-old child had more than 48 pounds of methamphetamine inside her vehicle.

On Dec. 3 at around 4:05 p.m., border agents who were on routine patrol near the Oceanside Harbor exit on Interstate 5, pulled over a black Kia Forte after they believed the driver’s behavior became suspicious.

Inside the trunk agents discovered a duffle bag with 20 bundles of methamphetamine.

The driver was a 26-year-old Mexican national with a valid B1/B2 tourist visa. She was placed under arrest and faces charges for felony drug trafficking. The minor child with her was placed with local child protective services.

The drugs found were valued at $92,986 and weighed 48.94 pounds.

