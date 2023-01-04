Urgent Need for Volunteers at FEEDING SAN DIEGO

Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, is in urgent need of volunteers this month. While the organization had thousands of volunteers over the holidays, numbers have dropped in the new year.



Feeding San Diego rescues surplus food from businesses and farms and helps get it to people facing hunger in San Diego County. Volunteers are critical to Feeding San Diego’s operations, helping to sort, glean, and pack food that goes out to people in need. Volunteers are also needed to operate Feeding San Diego’s Marketplace, which provides no-cost groceries to San Diegans in need, as well as skills-based volunteer positions for roles such as front desk volunteer or programs compliance volunteer.

The non-profit is urgently calling for volunteers to join them in their mission to end hunger through food rescue. Volunteers age six and older are welcome at the organization's Sorrento Valley distribution center to help prepare food for distribution. There are four volunteer shifts a day, six days a week (Monday through Saturday). Note: volunteers 15 or under must have an adult chaperone.

For more information, and to learn about all volunteer opportunities, click here!