UPS Semi-Truck Driver Killed in Crash on I-15 Identified

A UPS driver killed when his semi-truck went off the freeway and flipped over during Tuesday night's storm was identified Wednesday by family and the shipping company.

The CHP told NBC 7's Omari Fleming the semi-truck driver may have had trouble handling a downhill curve.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our driver Jeff Sutch, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," UPS said in a statement. "Those who knew Jeff said he was a trusted friend, he took great pride in his work, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jeff was held in high regard and will be greatly missed."

A family member also confirmed Sutch's identity to NBC 7.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but CHP investigators say Sutch, a 51-year-old from Santee, may have had trouble handling a slick, downhill curve on Interstate 15 near the Camino Del Rio onramp.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. amid a light rain produced by a countywide storm. Both the cabin and the trailer of the semi-truck flipped upside down and came to rest on the right shoulder of the freeway, CHP Officer Kenneth Jackman said.

Traffic crews did not clear the semi-truck from the area until nearly 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic during the morning commute was impacted by the accident.

UPS also lost a delivery truck driver last October when a pilot headed for Gillespie Field flew off course and crashed into the driver's truck, and then two houses.

Steve Krueger, who was a UPS employee for more than 30 years, was doing his rounds in Santee when the twin-engine Cessna C340 nosedived hit his truck.

"Those who knew Steve said he took pride in his work, and his positive attitude and joyful laugh made the hardest days a little lighter," UPS said in a statement.

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from a vigil honoring the two men killed in Monday's plane crash in Santee.