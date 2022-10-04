UPS Gets Big-Rig Delivery It Didn't Want in Sorrento Valley

San Diego Fire-Rescue got a call early on Tuesday about a sheared hydrant in Sorrento Valley that got much more complicated after first-responders arrived.

Engine 41 got the callout around 2 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Chris Sovay, and were soon on-scene on Pacific Heights Boulevard. After their arrival, firefighters quickly discovered the cause: An unoccupied big rig operated by Perry Electric had plunged downhill, breaking the hydrant and shearing an SDG&E electrical box.

A semi-truck driver crashed into the UPS headquarter building in Sorrento Valley.

The white truck came to a rest only after slamming into a three-story UPS building, with the cab ending up inside the structure. Complicating the removal of the semi was the fact that firefighters had to siphon about 40 gallons of fuel from the truck prior to its removal.

SDFD got the hydrant shut off and was determining the extent of the structural damage done to the building.

Covay said the accident is being investigated by San Diego police. Nobody was harmed in the incident.