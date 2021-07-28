Update on May ‘Maya' Millete Investigation: Additional Interviews, Search Warrants, and Tips

The Chula Vista Police Department is continuing its bi-weekly updates on the investigation into missing Chula Vista mom, May 'Maya' Millete, six months after her disappearance.

The update includes one more interview with individuals including, family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses has been conducted. Two more search warrants have been written and five more tips have been reviewed since the last update on July 14.

The investigative steps and efforts to date are below:

Interviews with 71individuals to include family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses.

Written 54 search warrants to include residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data. A search warrant served at May’s home on 01/23/2021. A search warrant served at a Millete relatives’ home on 04/01/2021. A search warrant served at May’s home on 05/07/2021. Gun violence restraining order (GVRO) served on 05/07/2021 to Larry Millete. A search warrant served at May’s home on 07/01/2021. Larry Millete was named “Person of Interest” in the case on 07/22/2021.

Police have reviewed over 115 tips on May’s possible location and reason for the disappearance. These tips have come from the local community and from around the country. Most recent tips continue to include possible sightings of May in different areas of the country.

Based on investigative leads, law enforcement has also conducted searches in the area of east Chula Vista to include 500 Hunte Parkway.

Investigators say they continue to work with members of May's family and continue to provide them frequent updates on the status of the investigation.

CVPD also continues its investigation with the multi-agency working group.

The Case

According to police, May was last seen by her family at her home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. This was two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. May has three children, ages 4, 9, and 11. Investigators said May has not answered phone calls or text messages since Jan. 7.

May was reported missing by her sister. Maricris Drouaillet.

May worked as a civilian on a Navy base; her husband, Larry Millete, works at the (Balboa) Naval Medical Center in San Diego.

Investigators described May as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact CVPD detectives at (619) 691-5139. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

