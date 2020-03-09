Upcoming Storm to Impact Tuesday Morning Commute

Widespread rain is expected to develop overnight through Wednesday as an area of low pressure heads our direction and pulls tropical moisture with it, also bringing the possibility of thunder in the county.

Monday will overall be pleasant with increasing clouds as the weather pattern changes to include the rain. It’s going to be a warm weather system and due to the tropical moisture, we may get a change of thunder.

You won’t need an umbrella just yet -- the showers are expected to develop overnight Monday into Tuesday, and last through Wednesday, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen. Drivers should, however, anticipate rain during the Tuesday morning commute and drive slowly on the road.

Mountain communities shouldn’t expect a lot of snow since only altitudes over 7,000-feet will be affected.

The coast and inland communities can expect up to 1.75 inches of rain, mountain areas up to 2 inches of rain and deserts up to 1.5 inches of rain.