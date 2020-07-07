downtown

Upcoming Sale of Discounted Gift Cards to Help Downtown Restaurants

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The Downtown San Diego Partnership has created a helpful way to assist local restaurants in making up some of their lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic with a limited “get them while you can” sale.

Beginning at noon on Tuesday, 700 discounted gift cards will go on sale for various downtown restaurants. Patrons can pay $25 for the card, but will get a $35 value in what will be called the Downtown Loyalty program.

The Downtown Loyalty program will direct $25,000 to local small businesses in the sale of the gift cards. The extra $10 per card is being added by the City Center Business District and local philanthropic groups.

More information on how to purchase the gift cards can be found here.

