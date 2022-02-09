Unseasonable Warmth Delivers Temps 10 to 15 Degrees Higher in San Diego County

Are you ready for some warmth in your forecast? Thanks to Santa Ana wind conditions, San Diego County will be several degrees warmer this week.

Offshore Santa Ana winds are expected to breeze on by at 20 to 30 mph in inland communities, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. Mountain communities, in particular, could see isolated gusts of up to 50 mph.

“We have Santa Ana winds that will continue for the rest of the week, even into the weekend,” Parveen said in her forecast. “A wind advisory will be up for inland locations mostly tomorrow. It’s going to begin late tonight.”

That wind advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Parveen. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week.

“It’s going to be another warm day,” Parveen said. “Temperatures will be actually warmer than yesterday.”

The unseasonable warmth will deliver temps on Wednesday from the low 80s at the coast to mid-80s inland, with that trend continuing for several days.

“The rest of the week, really, we stay above normal by about 10 to 15 degrees for this time around the year,” Parveen said.