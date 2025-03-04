San Diego deputies find unresponsive man, possible explosives in Lakeside RV

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office Bomb-Arson Unit was investigating explosives found inside of a recreational vehicle in Lakeside, in the east part of the county, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies responded just after 11 a.m. Saturday to a possible overdose call in the 11000 block of Lakeside Avenue and found a man who was unresponsive in an RV on the property, according to the sheriff's office.

Medics took the man to a hospital to receive care. His condition and name were not immediately available.

"While at the scene, deputies noticed several items in the RV that were indicative of possible explosives," the sheriff's office reported.

Personnel from the city of San Diego, county hazmat teams and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the sheriff's bomb- arson unit with disposing some of the explosive materials.

The motive behind possessing the alleged explosive materials was unclear, but an investigation was ongoing, officials said.