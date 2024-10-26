Unplanned water outage reported at San Diego State University

Water was suddenly shut off to parts of the San Diego State University campus on Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The outage is not impacting SDSU Imperial Valley or SDSU Mission Valley, including Snapdragon Stadium, according to the university.

When will the water be back on? SDSU is currently in contact with the City of San Diego to determine a cause and an estimated repair time.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with new information as it arrives into the newsroom.