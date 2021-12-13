North County

Unplanned SDG&E Power Outage Impacting Thousands of Customers in North San Diego County

By NBC 7 Staff

An SDGE map shows thousands of outages in North San Diego County, Dec. 13, 2021.
SDGE

Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers have lost power in areas such as Solana Beach, Encinitas, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, Torrey Pines, Del Mar and other communities in the North County area.

The utility says the outage occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Around 9:40 a.m., SDG&E said more than 10,000 customers were without power. By 11:45 a.m., SDG&E said about 6,600 people were impacted.

Power restoration is expected by 12:30 p.m. Crews are still assessing what caused the outage.

