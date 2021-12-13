Unplanned SDG&E Power Outage Impacting Thousands of Customers in North San Diego County

Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers have lost power in areas such as Solana Beach, Encinitas, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, Torrey Pines, Del Mar and other communities in the North County area.

Crews have been working hard to restore the outage impacting North County customers. We’ve successfully restored ~10K and working to restore the remaining customers by 12:30 p.m. We understand there is never a good time to lose power and we thank you for your patience. — SDG&E (@SDGE) December 13, 2021

The utility says the outage occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Around 9:40 a.m., SDG&E said more than 10,000 customers were without power. By 11:45 a.m., SDG&E said about 6,600 people were impacted.

Power restoration is expected by 12:30 p.m. Crews are still assessing what caused the outage.

SDGE

