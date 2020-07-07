California

University of California System Names First Black President

Dr. Michael Drake was chancellor of the University of California, Irvine from 2005 to 2014 and went on to become president at The Ohio State University

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

(Irvine)Dr. Michael Drake talks with others before he addresses a morning gathering at Aldrich Park on the UC Irvine campus. Drake was recently appointed as the university’s fifth chancellor. Friday, May 27, 2005. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The University of California system has named Dr. Michael Drake to replace Janet Napolitano and become its first Black president.

A physician, Drake was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Board of Regents. He enters the president’s office as campus budgets are being slashed and campus life upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Drake was chancellor at the University of California, Irvine from 2005 to 2014, when the university increased the number of applicants for undergraduate admission by more than 90% and added new programs in law, public health, pharmaceutical sciences and nursing science.

Drake went on to become president at The Ohio State University before he retired from that position last month. Prior to UC Irvine, he served as vice chancellor for health affairs for the University of California system.

