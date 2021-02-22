‘University of California San Diego': Gilman Bridge That Spans Across I-5 Lights Up La Jolla

The Gilman Drive Bridge that spans across Interstate 5 in La Jolla has a new look -- but you will only be able to notice it at night.

For the first time, the 406-foot long bridge was lit up last week. The bridge is located I-5 at Gilman Drive, just north of the La Jolla Village Driver interchange near the University of California San Diego.

The “University of California San Diego” text that covers the middle of the bridge appears to be blue during the day, but now it shines bright white at night.

Gilman Bridge during the day. Courtesy: Erik Jepsen, UC San Diego.

The bridge was built as part of a series of transportation projects in the area. The effort was a partnership between the University of California San Diego, the San Diego Association of Governments, Caltrans, the Metropolitan Transit System, and the City of San Diego.

In a statement sent to NBC 7, a spokesperson for UC San Diego highlighted that one of the goals of the Gilman Bridge is to better connect different parts of the university's campus.

“All of these projects are part of a larger goal of enhancing the student experience, and creating a welcoming destination for students, patients, and the community,” said the spokesperson.

NBC 7 was at the ribbon cutting for the bridge’s opening in February 2019. At the time, the approximate cost of the arch bridge was $20.6 million.

The lights on the bridge will go on every day at dusk.