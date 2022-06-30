University City

University City Man Who Stabbed Roommate in Neck With Scissors Sentenced

A man who stabbed another man in the neck with a pair of scissors at the victim's University City home was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison.

Brandon Ganskow, 37, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the July 8, 2019, death of 56-year-old Kevin Crosthwaite.

The victim was killed at his Bothe Avenue home, where Ganskow had been residing.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Greco said Ganskow was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon for holding a knife to Crosthwaite's neck.

He was sentenced to probation in that case and a protective order was imposed.

Greco, who described the victim as a man with " a big heart" who "had seen the best in the defendant," said Crosthwaite petitioned for Ganskow to live with him all through his prior criminal case, as he didn't feel Ganskow posed a danger to him.

On Thursday, Ganskow was sentenced to two years in prison for the prior assault case, which will be served concurrently with the 18-year sentence.

