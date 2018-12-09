Three packages were taken from a University City front porch. The homeowner watched the events unfold live from a security camera while on vacation. (Published Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018)

A security camera caught a woman taking packages from the steps of a University City home, as the owner watched the scene unfold while on vacation.

Hemanth Ramaprakash was in Arizona when his Nest doorbell security system detected the suspected thief at his door in the 7200 block Calabria Court around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A woman could be seen taking a credit card shipped by FedEx, a mattress tarp, and a water bottle, Ramaprakash said.

As the University City man watched his items get taken, he canceled his new credit card and called police.

“I hope the video will help provide awareness on this issue within the community and help the police find the thief responsible,” Ramaprakash told NBC 7.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating and the suspect is still at large.