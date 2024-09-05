University City High teacher who tried to pay teen for sex sentenced to long federal term

A former University City High School science teacher and cross-country coach arrested last year for trying to meet with a teenage girl for sex was sentenced in Thursday to a long term in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor into a sexual act.

Sean Stevenson, 58, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Stevenson will also have to register as a sex offender.

On Oct. 24, 2023, Stevenson tried to pay $140 for sex acts with a person he believed was a 16-year-old girl. However, Stevenson was arrested at a bus stop where he was met by an undercover agent who had been communicating with him for three weeks.

Judge Anthony Battaglia on Thursday recommended, per a request from Stevenson's attorney, that the defendant be assigned to a prison in Texas, where Stevenson's mother has family, that offers a non-residential sex offender treatment program.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Battaglia called it a “very serious case, very disturbing set of circumstances. These are the most distasteful of the cases we get.” The judge also told the court that, despite all the bad things about the case – people stepped up to support Stevenson, writing letters to the court.

Stevenson spoke briefly before his sentencing, telling those in the courtroom that he would accept whatever punishment the judge deemed appropriate and that he took responsibility for his actions.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar shares details of the allegations.

The Crime

According to court documents, the investigation into Stevenson began with the arrests of a pimp and prostitute in April 2023. After searching the prostitute's cell phone, investigators found text messages between her and a San Diego-area phone number prosecutors said belonged to Stevenson.

The user of the San Diego cell number offered the woman "a finder's fee payment ... if she could provide him with an underage prostitute," court documents state.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Stevenson told the woman, "The younger the better" and "Just keep it in mind if you come across any high school age girls."

A University City high school science teacher and coach accused of trying to meet up with a teenage girl for sex, is set to be back in federal court Tuesday after facing a new charge.

An undercover officer later posed as the prostitute and in messages with Stevenson, offered her 16-year-old cousin for sex.

Stevenson's mother, who was at his arraignment back in Octover of last year, sobbed hysterically during the proceedings and told NBC 7 she was devastated and hadn't spoken to her son since his arrest but wanted to be at the hearing so he would see her.

San Diego U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said in a statement at that time that instead "of a protector, this teacher became a predator. These despicable acts betray the trust of students, parents, and the entire community."

With reporting by NBC 7's Audra Stafford