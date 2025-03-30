University Avenue reopens so City Heights can better ‘go with the flow'

A $13.2 million improvement project covering about a mile of University Avenue is just about completed. This weekend, MTS buses and other vehicles made their way from Fairmont Avenue to Euclid Avenue without a road closure.

“Now that it’s open we’re going to have a more pleasant City Heights. It will be a nicer neighborhood [where you can live and walk]. It will be safer and cleaner," said Will Moore, policy counsel for Circulate San Diego. The non-profit organization advises the City of San Diego in options to improve mobility and safety in neighborhoods.



The University Avenue Complete Street project began construction work in January 2023. Soon after, the contractor encountered an active SDG&E electric vault during trenching work for the storm drain installation. The unexpected discovery added an additional 15 months to the project.

Dozens of businesses suffered losses from road closures and increased traffic congestion.

"It was such a hard time finding parking especially if you came later [in the day]," said Yadira Vazquez, who had breakfast with her husband, Sunday morning, at the Birrieria Guadalajara. The couple travels to the restaurant from their home in Kearny Mesa most Sundays. "That's why we come early in the morning to beat traffic and find a good spot for parking," she said.

M.G. Perez | NBC 7 M.G. Perez | NBC 7

The restaurant is located at 4448 University Avenue at Highland Avenue. The intersection features one of the new roundabouts constructed to improve traffic flow. “I feel like it creates more confusion because I don't know where to go," Vazquez said.

The roundabouts are already in use in communities that include Bird Rock and South park. They are designed to eliminate hard stops and starts and keep cars moving.

"Even though cars slow down at the roundabouts, they keep moving. You're not coming to a complete stop for thirty seconds to a minute like at a traffic light," said Moore.

While University Avenue has reopened, construction is not yet fully complete. The City’s contractor will remain on site for the next several weeks to complete final work items, including resurfacing and restriping the street.

No more road closures are expected.