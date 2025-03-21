Pop culture-inspired eats will add pizzazz to Universal's new ‘Fan Fest Nights'

What to Know "Universal Fan Fest Nights"

Universal Studios Hollywood

April 25 through May 18 (select nights)

The theme park will salute fans and a few iconic pop culture gems, including "Star Trek," "Back to the Future," Dungeons & Dragons, "ONE PIECE," "Jujutsu Kaisen," and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Several dishes and drinks inspired by the shows, movies, games, and stories represented at the new fan event will be available for purchase; Executive Chef Julia Thrash helmed the hankering-filled creation of the fun eats and drinks

The Universal Fan Fest Nights Dining Pass will give pass holders the opportunity to "... sample a variety of food and beverage items throughout the event for a single price."

Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options will be available

If you're at the movie theater, chances are as good as popcorn is buttery that you're indulging in a few classic concession goodies.

If you're at home, gathered around the gaming table, and the DM just sent you into an underground passage where supernatural baddies are known to reside, you're probably munching on your favorite salty snack or sipping something cold and icy, the better to keep you on your toes.

But if you're at a famous theme park that's honoring a few celebrated films, and Dungeons & Dragons, and iconic anime and great fantasy, as well as the fandoms that stay true to these enduring pop cultural legacies, you'll want foods and drinks inspired by the properties you love.

Universal Studios Hollywood will deliver on that fantastical foodie front when "Universal Fan Fest Nights" powers up the flux capacitor over several spring nights.

Immersive experiences tailored to several devoted fandoms — "Star Trek," "Back to the Future," Dungeons & Dragons, "ONE PIECE," "Jujutsu Kaisen," and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter are in the celebratory spotlight, as is SUPER NINTENDO WORLD — will pop up around the destination, on select nights, starting April 25.

And appetizingly accompanying those experiences?

The vittles and bevvies that find their flavorful fun in the films, characters, games, tales, and worlds represented.

Universal unveiled some of the meals, desserts, and libations March 21, with just about a month to go; pore over some of the pop culture-inspired cuisine now and begin dreaming of what you'll savor as you visit the past, future, and lands beyond later this spring.

