Universal Studios Hollywood hosting open call auditions for Studio Tour Guides

Got a knack for Hollywood trivia and all things Universal? Universal Studios Hollywood (USH) is looking to hire Studio Tour Guides.

Open call auditions for the role will be held Wednesday through May 14 as the theme park looks to fill available roles. Interested applicants are asked to submit a self-taped audition that includes a self-introduction and information on experience that could be relevant to the position.

“Gregarious and curious, with an interest in and knowledge of the entertainment industry, and dynamic storytellers with an appreciation for the Studio Tour, are a few of the attributes in the making of a Studio Tour Guide,” USH said in a press release.

In addition to listing relevant experience, applicants must also include a reading from a passage of the official Studio Tour script in their audition. Upon reviewing all submissions, in-person callbacks will be made to those who qualify.

A Tour Guide’s role is to be the voice of the iconic USH Tram Tour and to entertain yet educate visitors on Universal Studios’ history.

“The job also affords Team Members the welcomed ability for broad job flexibility,” USH continued in its press release. “Guides who have landed roles in a play, movie or commercial may require time off from their role as Studio Tour Guides; it’s the same job flexibility many performers require when they opt for posts as restaurant wait staff or car service drivers, for example. Studio Tour Guides have the ability to adjust their availability for work by choosing to work part-time or seasonally, or they can apply for professional leaves of absence to support these endeavors.”

For more information on applying, click here.