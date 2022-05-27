United Lowrider Coalition to Discuss Future of National City's Cruise Nights

A week after learning they may have to pay a hefty fine to continue a much-welcomed tradition from its 30-year hiatus, the United Lowrider Coalition (ULC) is scheduled to host a press conference Friday to discuss the future of lowrider cruising in National City.

Low riders cruised down Highland Avenue legally earlier this month for the first time since 1992 in a pilot to determine if the tradition should make a full-scale return. The trial period was slated to run through October with the cruising scheduled to be held on the first Friday of the month through then but now, those plans are in jeopardy.

Following May 6’s cruise, the city of National City and its police departments proposed the event sponsor pay $8,000 for each of its events moving forward. The fee, they say, would be to supplement police services as officers monitor the event.

Originally, ULC was required to pay a nominal fee of $472 for the permit application and insurance.

While the coalition and city discuss the proposed fee, ULC said it will share details on its next steps. The organization will host a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday from the First Baptist Church parking lot.

