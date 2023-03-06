Unique Tribal-Owned Radio Station in San Diego County Celebrates 12 Award-Winning Years

One of the most unique radio stations in San Diego County was born out of an emergency.

Rez Radio 91.3 FM recently celebrated its 12th anniversary. It was created shortly after the 2007 wildfires surrounded the Pala Indian Reservation.

Rez Radio station manager John Fox said residents were cut off from information because San Diego-area stations weren’t reporting on the fire’s movements in the northern parts of San Diego County and they couldn’t get accurate information when the power was shut down.

“The 2007 fires were just a disaster around here. Pala was surrounded,” said on-air talent Mark Gleason.

“It’s a service. It’s a service to the tribe,” Fox added.

Since then, Rez Radio has won a number of awards while focusing much of its attention on local issues.

“Rez Radio is a concept unique to Southern California for sure,” smiled Fox, who said 91.3 is the only tribal-owned radio station broadcasting from tribal land in Southern California.

“There’s a huge amount of pride because it’s such a unique thing,” Gleason said.

“I was so jazzed about it,” said Tracy Lee Nelson, a world-famous blues musician and member of the neighboring La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians.

“It’s immensely important to the tribes all around,” he said.

Fox said only 20,000 people can hear their signal right now. However, he said local tribal leaders are looking at a plan to work together and boost the signal to reach hundreds of thousands of listeners.