Unhealthy Beach Advisory Issued For Parts of Coronado, San Diego and Del Mar

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Thursday for beaches from Del Mar south, citing unhealthy levels of bacteria.

Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores, San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach, and Ocean Beach Pier at Newport Avenue.

An advisory is already in place for the same reason in La Jolla Cove and Children's Pool in La Jolla.

The Imperial Beach Shoreline remains under warning. South swell conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north and runoff from Tijuana has contributed to unhealthy levels of bacteria there as well.

Additionally, the ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.