Underserved Encanto opens community center to acclaim in 2020 only to lose it to flooding

Hundreds of homes and businesses that flooded in San Diego on Monday, including Lisbon Vista Village Community Center in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego.

The community center on Imperial Avenue was, until Monday, a vibrant building for people of all ages to get educated, learn how to play music and so much more is now a mixture of disheveled furniture, dirt-covered floors and high-powered dehumidifiers.

What makes the sudden loss of the center so heartbreaking for those running and relying on its services is how quickly it became a centerpiece for the community and how soon it was taken from them.

Dehumidifiers placed inside of the Lisbon Vista Village Community Center in Encanto after it flooded on Jan. 24.

“There’s so many kids and so many services provided in this building,” said Cheryl Lee, the chief executive officer of Bay Vista Methodist Heights. “Where are they all going to go? What are they all going to do?”

Bay Vista Methodist Heights owns the community center. Lee said it is located in an old Safeway building that was built in the 1950s and needed some upgrades.

“From closing escrow in December of 2019 to today, we’ve put $2 million into this building,” Lee said. “Everything you see, almost, is new: floor, walls, bathrooms, electrical, plumbing — everything almost.”

So to say Lee was devastated to find out the building, which partially opened in 2020, flooded within 20 minutes after water overflowed out of a nearby channel is an understatement.

“I have no idea how long it will take," Lee said. "It’s probably going to be a long cleanup: nine months, a year.”

Michael Lu, the director of SERVPRO of San Diego City SW, said that in the first few days after flooding, it's critical to get an expert out to look at your home. The first 72 hours are the most important to mitigate further damage.

“To the naked eye, you cannot see what’s wet unless you use moisture meters to determine what’s wet,” Lu explained as he demonstrated a reading of a wall using a moisture meter showing that water damage from a few inches of flooding crept up two to three feet.

“We hear a storm’s coming in, and, being a long-time San Diegan, you’re just thinking, ‘Oh, it might rain, it might not. Who knows?', wait to see what happens," Lu said. “And then this happened.”

Lee said Bay Vista Methodist Heights had flood insurance because it was required at the property, but she did not think they would ever need to use it.

“I have no idea what they will cover and what they won’t," Lee said. "I have no idea."

Videos shared with NBC 7 show water rushing into the building as parents came to pick up their children from daycare and school. One staff member said it only took about 20 minutes to go from a typical rainstorm to uncontrollable flooding.

“It took very little time for the devastation to occur,” Lee added. “There was no escaping it, there were no sandbags that could have helped, there was nothing that could have been done.”

