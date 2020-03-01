Multiple People Injured After U-Haul Drives Into Crowd Outside Bar in Encinitas: SDSO

Three men were injured when a man drove a U-Haul van into a crowd of people outside a bar in Encinitas on Sunday, the San Diego Sherrif's Department (SDSO) said.

At around 1:19 a.m., SDSO arrived at The Saloon Bar on the 500 block of South Coast Highway 101 after they received calls that a van had driven into several people.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the van had been detained by several witnesses.

During the course of the investigation, SDSO determined the man had been at The Saloon Bar and was asked to leave due to his level of intoxication.

“I saw this guy who was very belligerent, very drunk and he couldn’t stand up well, that’s when I saw the bouncers kick him out,” said Michael, who was at the bar at the time of the incident.

After leaving the bar, Michael saw that the suspect was being very aggressive towards the bouncers and refused to leave. He said the suspect even attacked one of the bouncers.

“They held him down at the ground and gave him the option to either calling the police or to calm down,” Michael said.

Michael said he then saw the suspect walk away and yell that he was going to be back in an hour.

Moments later, the suspect got into his rental U-Haul van and intentionally drove it into a crowd of people standing outside the bar, SDSO said.

“We were in line to get into the bar and he drove it [the van] into the doors,” said Austin Purdey, who witnessed the crash. “It was something I have never seen before.”

Three men were injured in the crash. A 25-year-old victim was in surgery Monday with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old was in stable condition in the intensive care unit. The third victim, a 23-year-old, was treated for minor injuries.

One of the victims was transported to Palomar Medical Center and two were transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

Two other victims that were injured while detaining the man were transported to Scripps Encinitas for minor injuries.

Police identified the driver of the van as 28-year-old Christian Davis. He was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted escape with force.

He is being held at the Vista Detention Facility and is not eligible for bail, the sheriff's department said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.