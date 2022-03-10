Ukrainian Family Seeking Asylum at U.S.-Mexico Border Crosses Into San Diego

A Ukrainian woman and her three children who made their way to Tijuana, Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S. were allowed to cross the border into San Diego on Thursday.

Sofiia and her 6, 12, and 14-year-old children left Ukraine a few days after Russia's invasion began. They went first to Moldova, Romania, then flew to Mexico City, Mexico, and came to the border crossing in Tijuana, according to family attorney Blaine Bookey. Sofia has loved ones in Los Angeles and the Bay area.

The family was let into the country Thursday afternoon but spent hours going through processing with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. An NBC 7 crew was waiting for them to emerge from the facility on U.S. soil.

A Telemundo 20 crew in Tijuana captured Sofia and her family being let through to the processing facility. She immediately hugged Bookey, who said it was sheer luck she was at the border when the family was being turned away.

The family was granted access a day later after USCBP reviewed their case, the agency confirmed.

Telemundo 20 reporter Marinee Zavala interviewed Sofiia before she left Mexico.

When asked why she was seeking asylum in the U.S., Sofiia told Zavala, "Because I probably don’t have any other place to go."



"I have family and friends in the U.S.A. They’re ready to support me and actually, they asked me to leave Ukraine in this situation. In any other case, I wouldn’t leave, I’m sure, because I have more family and friends over there," she said.

Bookey, with the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, described what the last few weeks have been like for Sofiia and her family.

"She said that we were like angels in her path. It’s been a very, very disorienting time for them, just for all the reasons: fleeing war, leaving behind family, not knowing if you’ll have the chance to go back to this place that you love and call home," Bookey explained.

As of 3:30 p.m., Sofiia and her children were still being processed.

The Department of Homeland Security said it will continue to admit people who are considered vulnerable on a case-by-case basis.