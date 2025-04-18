Visas revoked from few dozen more UC San Diego students, university says

Thirty-five students at UC San Diego have had their F-1 visas revoked and one student has been deported, the university confirmed to NBC 7 on Thursday.

The number of revocations has increased by a few dozen since a campus-wide notice sent from Chancellor Pradeep Khosla's office on April 4 said five UCSD students had their visas terminated and a sixth student was "detained at the border, denied entry, and deported to their home country."

"The federal government still has not explained the reasons behind these terminations," UCSD University Communications said in part of a statement on Thursday.

UCSD says it's providing support to the affected students, who have already been notified.

No terminations have happened in the last five days, but the university says it's closely monitoring the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) — the system through which they learned about the 35 revocations.

SEVIS is a web-based data collection and monitoring system used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The official U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website states the system "provides a mechanism for student and exchange visitor status violators to be identified so that appropriate enforcement is taken," such as denial of admission or benefits or removal from the country.

Since late March, more than 1,000 international students in the U.S. have had their visas or legal status revoked, according to the Associated Press. Some have sued the Trump administration because of the terminations.

UCSD isn't the only university in San Diego impacted by visa cancellations. Last week, San Diego State University confirmed to NBC 7 that four of its students had their F-1 visas revoked by federal officials.

As of Tuesday, 70 students across the California State University system have had their visas revoked since the start of the year. The CSU system is made up of 23 campuses.