UC San Diego Named 8th-Best Public University in Nation: Report

The University of California San Diego was named the eighth-best public university in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Noted for its 19:1 student-faculty ratio, number of student organizations and academics, UCSD tied for the No. 8 spot with the University of California Irvine and Georgia Institute for Technology. It moved up two spots from last year, UCSD noted.

The La Jolla-based college also tied as the 35th best institution in the Best National University Rankings.

.@usnews ranks UC San Diego the nation’s 8th best public university, up two spots from last year, and 15th best for veterans for participating in initiatives to help veterans & active-duty service members pay for their degree. #TritonPride 🔱 #BestColleges https://t.co/ldROlD5eHx — UC San Diego (@UCSanDiego) September 14, 2020

“UC San Diego continues to gain recognition for providing students with rich, equitable and flexible opportunities to learn and grow,” Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said in a statement. “The university’s excellence is demonstrated in our student-centered, holistic approach to education. We aim to support and empower students so they can thrive as agents of change well beyond their years at the university.”

U.S. News & World Report releases its Best Colleges rankings each year in the fall. It’s now in its 36th year of ranking institutions that offer bachelor’s degrees. It ranks universities based on 17 measures of academic qualities, such as graduation and retention rates and average federal loan debt of graduates.

To see this year’s list, click here.