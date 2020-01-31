UC San Diego Health to Test Drone Delivery Program

Drones will be buzzing when UC San Diego Health launches a delivery testing program next month that'll use drones to transport medical samples.

The pilot project will also test the use of drones for the purpose of transporting medical supplies and documents.

Drones would be used between the Jacobs Medical Center and Moores Cancer Center, which are located about a half-mile away from one another, as well as the Center for Advanced Laboratory Medicine. Right now, medical samples are carried between those facilities by courier cars.

The FAA has approved UC San Diego for testing throughout its health system in September 2019.

The drones will be loaded and operated by trained professionals. They will follow flight paths that are predetermined and low-risk. The flights will take minutes to complete and will be watched by remote operators.

However, the drones will have no cameras.