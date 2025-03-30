UC San Diego head basketball coach Eric Olen takes New Mexico job

Eric Olen took over as UC San Diego's head basketball coach in 2013. A few years later the Tritons began their transition from Division II to Division I. At the time UCSD Athletics Director Earl Edwards said he believed he had the right coaches in place to make his teams compete quickly.

Perhaps not even Earl could have imagined what Olen would do on the hardcourt. In their first year of postseason eligibility, Olen's club went 30-5, won the Big West Conference regular season and conference tournaments, and put the club into the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever (they had Michigan on the ropes in the first round).

When you have that kind of success, other schools take notice. On Sunday, Olen officially announced he's taking the head coaching job at the University of New Mexico, taking over the Lobos program after Richard Pitino left to run Xavier's program.

Olen joined the Tritons program as an assistant coach in 2004 and was elevated to head coach in 2013. UCSD is once again hiring from within to fill Olen's shoes.

Associate head coach Clint Allard has officially been elevated to the head spot. Allard was a four-year starter for the Tritons from 2005-2008 and still ranks in the top-10 in program history in multiple statistical categories.

"I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of UC San Diego Men's Basketball Head Coach," said Allard in a statement. "UC San Diego is a remarkable institution that I have been fortunate to be a part of for many years, and the opportunity to lead this program is a dream come true."

Allard joined Olen's staff since 2014 and earned the reputation as one of the game's best defensive coaches. He oversaw the scheme that led the entire country in forcing turnovers.