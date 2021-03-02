UC San Diego doctors are treating several people who were injured Tuesday morning when an SUV and semi-truck crashed in Imperial County, killing more than a dozen people.

Dr. Borchardt and Dr. Dameff from the university’s physician team are at El Centro Regional Medical Center’s emergency room department treating at least seven people who were hurt in the crash, according to the hospital’s CEO, Dr. Adolf Edwards.

“This was a major accident and we are taking care of them in the emergency room department,” he said in a video posted on the hospital’s Facebook page regarding the incident.

The crash was reported roughly around 6:30 a.m. just about 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border at Calexico, El Centro California Highway Patrol said. An SUV carrying 27 people and a semi-truck carrying gravel crashed for reasons still under investigation.

Fifteen people were killed in the crash and 12 people were hospitalized. According to Judy Cuz, Managing Director of the hospital's emergency room department, seven patients were taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center, two people were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital and three others were taken to unspecified hospitals.

In a press conference held at about 11 a.m. Monday, officials said three people were taken to UC San Diego health for their injuries. Those patients were in stable condition when they were transported.

The conditions of the other patients were not immediately clear, but hospital officials said the injuries of those involved in the crash ranged from fractures to life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.