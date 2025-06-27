Uber driver and passenger injured after crash in Encanto, officials say

An Uber driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital after a crash in the Encanto area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash happened near 60th Street and Imperial Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, was going eastbound on Imperial Avenue when, for reasons still undetermined, he veered to the left, jumped the curve, and struck a power box and bus bench, San Diego police said at the scene. Crews found the black Kia on its side next to a pole near the trolley tracks.

Police say the woman passenger got out on her own after the crash and had minor injuries.

SkyRanger 7 was above the crash site and showed first responders using tools to cut the car apart before pulling the driver out. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this crash, and we're keeping those injured in our thoughts as they recover," a spokesperson for Uber said in a statement. "We’ve reached out to both the rider and the driver to check on their wellbeing, and we stand ready to support law enforcement in their investigation."

Both sides of the trolley ceased operations following the crash, SDFD said.

A witness told police that the Uber driver appeared to pass out or fall asleep behind the wheel before the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.