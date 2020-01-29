Valentine's Day

U.S. Rep. Levin Launches ‘Valentines for Veterans’

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Valentines Day cards on display
Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, USA – FEBRUARY 13: Valentines Day cards are on display in a store in Union Station the day before Valentines Day in Washington, USA on February 13, 2018. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

U.S. Representative Mike Levin announced the first launch of “Valentines for Veterans," a program that hopes to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to local veterans.

“Crafting Valentines for the upcoming holiday is a small way to show veterans in our district appreciation for risking their lives in defense of our nation,” said Rep. Levin.

“Valentines for Veterans” program will be in California’s 49th Congressional District.

Everyone of all ages is encouraged to participate by dropping off or mailing cards to Levin’s Oceanside and Dana Point Offices.

Located at:

  • Oceanside Office
    • 2204 El Camino Real, Suite 314, Oceanside, CA 92054
    • Phone: (760) 599-5000| Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dana Point Office
    • 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 102, Dana Point, CA 92629
    • Phone: (949) 281-2449 | Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The valentines should be delivered in unsealed envelopes. Any questions? You can contact the Oceanside office at (760) 599-5000.

Valentine's Day
