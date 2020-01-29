U.S. Rep. Levin Launches ‘Valentines for Veterans’

U.S. Representative Mike Levin announced the first launch of “Valentines for Veterans," a program that hopes to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to local veterans.

“Crafting Valentines for the upcoming holiday is a small way to show veterans in our district appreciation for risking their lives in defense of our nation,” said Rep. Levin.

“Valentines for Veterans” program will be in California’s 49th Congressional District.

Everyone of all ages is encouraged to participate by dropping off or mailing cards to Levin’s Oceanside and Dana Point Offices.

Located at:

Oceanside Office 2204 El Camino Real, Suite 314, Oceanside, CA 92054 Phone: (760) 599-5000| Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Dana Point Office 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 102, Dana Point, CA 92629 Phone: (949) 281-2449 | Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The valentines should be delivered in unsealed envelopes. Any questions? You can contact the Oceanside office at (760) 599-5000.